Bridgeport Hospital adds world’s smallest pacemaker

Bridgeport Hospital is one of the first hospitals in Connecticut to offer the world’s smallest pacemaker for patients with bradycardia. The Micra Transcatheter Pacing System (TPS) is a new type of heart device, approved for Medicare reimbursement, that provides patients with the most advanced pacing technology at one-tenth the size of a traditional pacemaker.

The first procedure at Bridgeport Hospital was performed by cardiac electrophysiologist Murali Chiravuri, MD, in September. Electrophysiologists Adam Lottick, MD, and Robert Winslow, MD, have also implanted the device in patients at the hospital.