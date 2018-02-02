Trumbull Times

Bridgeport Hospital adds world’s smallest pacemaker

By HAN Network on February 2, 2018 in Clubs & Organizations, Community, News, Regional · 0 Comments

Bridgeport Hospital is one of the first hospitals in Connecticut to offer the world’s smallest pacemaker for patients with bradycardia. The Micra Transcatheter Pacing System (TPS) is a new type of heart device, approved for Medicare reimbursement, that provides patients with the most advanced pacing technology at one-tenth the size of a traditional pacemaker.

The first procedure at Bridgeport Hospital was performed by cardiac electrophysiologist Murali Chiravuri, MD, in September. Electrophysiologists Adam Lottick, MD, and Robert Winslow, MD, have also implanted the device in patients at the hospital.

Related posts:

  1. Hospital auxiliary to host Hallmark Holiday Event Dec. 1
  2. Senior Moments: Our Aging Population and What Families Need To Know
  3. Bridgeport Hospital holds Issues in Trauma Care conference
  4. Little Hats, Big Hearts program raises awareness of congenital heart defects

Tags: , , ,

Previous Post Zoo’s prairie dog forecaster looking forward to an early spring Next Post Reel Dad: Darkest Hour celebrates Winston Churchill
About author
HAN Network

HAN Network


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress