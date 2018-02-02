Trumbull Times

Nine Trumbull teens facing burglary, vandalism charges

A group of Trumbull teens suspected of causing several thousand dollars worth of damage to a vacant office building over a summer weekend are facing a variety of charges, including burglary, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

According to reports, the property manager of the building, located at 965 White Plains Road, reported the break-in the morning of August 7. Police described the building as having sustained major damage in several offices, including discharged fire extinguishers, smashed windows, holes kicked in walls, and assorted graffiti throughout the building.

Police have determined that nine Trumbull youths, ranging in age from 14 to 16, were responsible for the incident. After being charged all were released into their parents’ custody. They were scheduled to appear in juvenile court on various days in January and February.

