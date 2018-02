The St. Joseph boys indoor track and field team finished 13th at the FCIAC championships in New Haven on Thursday.

Jaden Shirden placed fourth in the 55-meter dash.

Chris Coughlin, Myles Hall, Darren Warren and Michael Zannis took fourth in the 4×200 relay.

Hall took fifth in the 55-meter hurdles.

Zannis was sixth in the shot put.

Shirden, Darren Warren, Ryan Haack and Anthony Crocco placed eighth in the 1600 relay.