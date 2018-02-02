Trumbull Times

Girls indoor track: Trumbull Eagles seventh at FCIACs

Aleksandra Misiewicz placed third in the pole vault. — Dave Stewart photo

The Trumbull High girls indoor track team took seventh at the FCIAC championship meet in New Haven on Thursday.

Megan Switzgable tied for second in the high jump.

Aleksandra Misiewicz was third in the pole vault.

Emily Alexandru was fifth in the 300-meter dash and 9th in the 600 meter.

Margaret LoSchiavo was sixth in the 3200 run.

Alessandra Zaffina placed seventh in the 3200.

Ellie Malin, Sabrina Orazietti, LoSchiavo and Zaffina took fifth in the 4×800 relay.

Alexandru, Abby Johnson, Meilena Pang-Khloeum and Abbygail Michel were seventh in the 4×200 relay.

Michel, Jeah Riodin, Lianne Iassogna and Ashley Storino placed eighth in the spring medley relay.

