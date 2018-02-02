Indoor track: Trumbull’s Jones, sprint team win at FCIACs

The Trumbull High boys indoor track team placed fifth at the FCIAC Championships yesterday at Hillhouse High School in New Haven.

Trumbull won the 1,600 sprint medley relay and set the FCIAC record with the team of Pedro Diamond, Latrell Margraff, Nigel Hayes and Tyler Rubush earning first-team All-FCIAC with a 3:44.28 finish.

Jack Jones won the long jump at 21-feet-7.5 to garner All-FCIAC honors.

Tyler Rubush was third in the 1000 with a time of 2:33.78.

Zach Iannucci was fourth in the pole vault with a height of 12-00.

The 4×200 relay team of Diamond, Margraff, Hayes and Dante DePina was fifth in 1:38.09.

Seth Simon, Hayes, Margraff and Rubush took fifth in the 4×400 relay in 3:39.69.

Matthew Collins, Simon, Jonathan DeMelo and James Dubreuil were fifth in the 4×800 relay in 8:40.41.

Season update: Two Trumbull High school records were broken during the regular season by Jack Jones in the long jump 22-03.50 at the Yale Invitational and Tyler Rubush in the 1000-meter run in 2:33.02 at SCC Coaches Invitational.

Up next is the CIAC LL state championships next Saturday at Hillhouse High School.