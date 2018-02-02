Trumbull Times

Indoor track: Trumbull’s Jones, sprint team win at FCIACs

By Trumbull Times on February 2, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Tyler Rubush and his 1600 spring medley relay team placed first at FCIACs. — Dave Stewart photo

The Trumbull High boys indoor track team placed fifth at the FCIAC Championships yesterday at Hillhouse High School in New Haven.

Trumbull won the 1,600 sprint medley relay and set the FCIAC record with the team of Pedro Diamond, Latrell Margraff, Nigel Hayes and Tyler Rubush earning first-team All-FCIAC with a 3:44.28 finish.

Jack Jones won the long jump at 21-feet-7.5 to garner All-FCIAC honors.

Tyler Rubush was third in the 1000 with a time of 2:33.78.

Zach Iannucci was fourth in the pole vault with a height of 12-00.

The 4×200 relay team of Diamond, Margraff, Hayes and Dante DePina was fifth in 1:38.09.

Seth Simon, Hayes, Margraff and Rubush took fifth in the 4×400 relay in 3:39.69.

Matthew Collins, Simon, Jonathan DeMelo and James Dubreuil were fifth in the 4×800 relay in 8:40.41.

Season update: Two Trumbull High school records were broken during the regular season by Jack Jones in the long jump 22-03.50 at the Yale Invitational and Tyler Rubush in the 1000-meter run in 2:33.02 at SCC Coaches Invitational.

Up next is the CIAC LL state championships next Saturday at Hillhouse High School.

Related posts:

  1. Indoor track: Trumbull relay sets State Open record
  2. Track: Trumbull boys, girls defeat Ludlowe
  3. Cross country: Trumbull Eagles put up record numbers
  4. Rubush, Lepore lead Trumbull to a third-place finish

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Trumbull/Monroe Regional Head Start enrolling children Next Post Girls indoor track: Trumbull Eagles seventh at FCIACs
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress