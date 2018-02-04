Campus News

Dean’s List

Central Connecticut State University — Neil Barrow, Thomas Daly, Jeremy Hopwood, Joshua Lopez, Kylie Mulligan, Emalee Ormond, Caleb Pittman, Nadia Santone, Charles Taubl, Joseph Tivadar

Eastern Connecticut State University — Sean Doherty, class of 2018, major is Business Information Systems; Nicole Goldman, class of 2020, major is Pre-Social Work; Natalie Haddad, class of 2018, major is Communication; Samantha Hobar, class of 2018, major is Health Sciences; Briana Shore, class of 2020, major is Visual Arts. Ashley Smith, class of 2020, major is Spanish; Amy Smith, class of 2020, major is Pre-Secondary Education Certification and Mathematics; Madeline Tatto, class of 2018, major is Elementary Education and Liberal Studies; Erin Wallace, class of 2021, major is Theatre and History; Samuel Watson, class of 2019, major is Business Administration

Ithaca College — Kara Bowen, a Integrated Marketing Communications major, in the Roy H. Park School of Communications; Lauren Chase, a Public and Community Health major, in the School of Health Sciences and Human Performance.

Lasell College— Joshua Meszaros, class of, class of 2021, majoring in Criminal Justice

Springfield College — Marisa Valenti, studying Communication Sciences and Disorders

University of Hartford — Emily Beers, Richard Briggs, Sarah Glicklin, Kelsey Ortiz, Michael Smith, Curlin Trenchfield Kirkland, Gabriel Weitzman, Kristen Williams

University of Scranton — Monica Moussavian, a junior biology major in the College of Arts and Sciences; Casey Goulden, a junior counseling and human services major in the Panuska College of Professional Studies

Wentworth Institute of Technology — Louis Sokol