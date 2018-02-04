Trumbull Times

Campus News

By Julie Miller on February 4, 2018 in Lead News, Schools · 0 Comments

Dean’s List

Central Connecticut State University — Neil Barrow, Thomas Daly, Jeremy Hopwood, Joshua Lopez, Kylie Mulligan, Emalee Ormond, Caleb Pittman, Nadia Santone, Charles Taubl, Joseph Tivadar

Eastern Connecticut State University — Sean Doherty, class of 2018, major is Business Information Systems; Nicole Goldman, class of 2020, major is Pre-Social Work; Natalie Haddad, class of 2018, major is Communication; Samantha Hobar, class of 2018, major is Health Sciences; Briana Shore, class of 2020, major is Visual Arts. Ashley Smith, class of 2020, major is Spanish; Amy Smith, class of 2020, major is Pre-Secondary Education Certification and Mathematics; Madeline Tatto, class of 2018, major is Elementary Education and Liberal Studies; Erin Wallace, class of 2021, major is Theatre and History; Samuel Watson, class of 2019, major is Business Administration

Ithaca College — Kara Bowen, a Integrated Marketing Communications major, in the Roy H. Park School of Communications; Lauren Chase, a Public and Community Health major, in the School of Health Sciences and Human Performance.

Lasell College— Joshua Meszaros, class of, class of 2021, majoring in Criminal Justice

Springfield College — Marisa Valenti, studying Communication Sciences and Disorders

University of Hartford — Emily Beers, Richard Briggs, Sarah Glicklin, Kelsey Ortiz, Michael Smith, Curlin Trenchfield Kirkland, Gabriel Weitzman, Kristen Williams

University of Scranton — Monica Moussavian, a junior biology major in the College of Arts and Sciences; Casey Goulden, a junior counseling and human services major in the Panuska College of Professional Studies

Wentworth Institute of Technology — Louis Sokol

Related posts:

  1. Campus News
  2. Campus News
  3. Campus News
  4. Campus News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Previous Post Trumbull Interfaith Council meeting Feb. 7 Next Post Gymnastics: Trumbull sets school record in meet with Wilton
About author

Julie Miller


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress