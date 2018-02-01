Judge Daniel Caruso to speak at NAMI Fairfield

NAMI Fairfield, a community organization providing support and education for people affected by mental illness, will have The Honorable Judge F. Daniel Caruso visit to discuss how conservatorship can help you and your loved one suffering from mental illness. Caruso will speak on Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 7:30-9 p.m., at First Church Congregational, 148 Beach Rd, Fairfield.

The Probate Court becomes involved in the lives of individuals who are incapable of caring for themselves and/or their property. The Court is entrusted with the responsibility of protecting the interests of these individuals. This duty is carried out by the appointment of a conservator, who is authorized by law to provide supervision and who is, in many respects, an agent of the Court. As there are various types of conservatorships, it is recommended that anyone considering a conservatorship contact the Court, as well as competent legal counsel.

For more information visit fairfieldprobatecourt.org.

NAMI Fairfield provides free support, education and advocacy to all individuals and families in Fairfield, Westport, Bridgeport, Stratford, Shelton, Trumbull and nearby towns, who are impacted by mental health concerns and raises public awareness to reduce the stigma and discrimination associated with mental illness. NAMI Fairfield is affiliated with the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), the nation’s largest grassroots organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness and NAMI Connecticut, our state chapter. Find them at www.NAMIFairfield.org and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NAMIFairfield.