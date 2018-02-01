Trumbull Times

Valentines Day dance for those with special needs next Friday

By Donald Eng on February 1, 2018 in Community, Entertainment, Lead News, News · 0 Comments

Persons with special needs from throughout the region are invited to a Valentine’s Day dance party Friday, February 9 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Trumbull High School.

The event is sponsored by the Trumbull M.O.R.E. group, with support from the Trumbull Center Lions Club, the Stratford-Trumbull Civitan Club, the St. Theresa Knights of Columbus and Sons of St. Joseph, and Trumbull Rotary Club, among others.

Music will be provided courtesy of the Star Factory and photos by Roger Salls Photography will also be part of the evening.

For information call Mark Smith at 203-452-7385 or Rose Derrig at 203-268-2323.

Related posts:

  1. Here’s a list of where you can catch a fireworks display this weekend
  2. Wild Wine, Beer, and Food Safari to benefit Beardsley Zoo
  3. Ballpark at Harbor Yard to become concert venue
  4. Spotlight listing of upcoming events
Previous Post Budget hearing Saturday Next Post Local musicians to perform at inaugural Connecticut Guitar Festival
About author
Donald Eng

Donald Eng


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress