Valentines Day dance for those with special needs next Friday

Persons with special needs from throughout the region are invited to a Valentine’s Day dance party Friday, February 9 from 7 to 10 p.m. at Trumbull High School.

The event is sponsored by the Trumbull M.O.R.E. group, with support from the Trumbull Center Lions Club, the Stratford-Trumbull Civitan Club, the St. Theresa Knights of Columbus and Sons of St. Joseph, and Trumbull Rotary Club, among others.

Music will be provided courtesy of the Star Factory and photos by Roger Salls Photography will also be part of the evening.

For information call Mark Smith at 203-452-7385 or Rose Derrig at 203-268-2323.