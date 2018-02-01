Trumbull Times

Budget hearing Saturday

By Donald Eng on February 1, 2018

First Selectman Vicki Tesoro will hold a public hearing on the 2018-19 municipal budget Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Town Council Chambers. By Charter the budget proposal must be submitted by the first selectman to the Board of Finance no later than February 10. The Board of Finance must then submit its recommended budget to the Town Council no later than March 24. The Town Council must adopt a budget no later than April 30.

Tesoro said the hearing was an opportunity for Trumbull residents to share their concerns before her proposal goes to the finance board.

Information about the Board of Education and town budgets can be found at trumbull-ct.gov.

