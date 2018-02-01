Boys basketball: Brinkman, DiNardo lead CHS to victory

Nate Brinkman’s 3-pointer sparked the Christian Heritage boys basketball team to a 71-66 victory over unbeaten HVAL rival Watkinson on Wednesday.

Brinkman’s trey, off a Bryan Vanderhave assist, put CHS on top 67-66.

Sal DiNardo made four straight free throws to seal the decision, as CHS improved to 9-8 overall and 5-4 in the HVAL.

The Rams of Watkinson won the first matchup back in December by 30 points, but the Kingsmen were prepared this time and shot out of the gates with a lead of 20-2.

Watkinson closed the deficit quickly, but CHS led 32-26 at the half.

With two minutes remaining, Watkinson took its first lead of the night at 66-64.

After a timeout and some adjustments, Brinkman hit the go-ahead 3-pointer.

DiNardo led the Kingsmen in scoring with 20 points.

Vanderhave had 17.

Adam Haggerty dominated with 17 points and 17 rebounds.

Kaiser Halumait chipped in with 10 points as well.

CHS visits Chase Collegiate in Waterbury on Friday night at 7.