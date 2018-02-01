Trumbull Times

Boys basketball: Brinkman, DiNardo lead CHS to victory

By Trumbull Times on February 1, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Nate Brinkman’s 3-pointer sparked the Christian Heritage boys basketball team to a 71-66 victory over unbeaten HVAL rival Watkinson on Wednesday.

Brinkman’s trey, off a Bryan Vanderhave assist, put CHS on top 67-66.

Sal DiNardo made four straight free throws to seal the decision, as CHS improved to 9-8 overall and 5-4 in the HVAL.

The Rams of Watkinson won the first matchup back in December by 30 points, but the Kingsmen were prepared this time and shot out of the gates with a lead of 20-2.

Watkinson closed the deficit quickly, but CHS led 32-26 at the half.

With two minutes remaining, Watkinson took its first lead of the night at 66-64.

After a timeout and some adjustments, Brinkman hit the go-ahead 3-pointer.

DiNardo led the Kingsmen in scoring with 20 points.

Vanderhave had 17.

Adam Haggerty dominated with 17 points and 17 rebounds.

Kaiser Halumait chipped in with 10 points as well.

CHS visits Chase Collegiate in Waterbury on Friday night at 7.

Related posts:

  1. Boys basketball: CHS Kingsmen defeat Master’s School
  2. Boys basketball: CHS defeats Forman in HVAL showdown
  3. Boys basketball: CHS Kingsmen top Masters School
  4. Boys basketball: CHS Kingsmen turn back Harvey School

Tags: , ,

Previous Post UPDATED — Beach pool repairs could top $200k Next Post Trumbull Community Women Go Red
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress