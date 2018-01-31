Wrestling: Fifth-ranked Trumbull defeats Greenwich

Trumbull High’s wrestling team defeated Greenwich High, 48-34, on Wednesday.

Coach Charlie Anderson’s fifth-ranked Eagles improved to 24-2.

It was a pin parade to start the match, with Trumbull earning seven wins by fall and Greenwich three.

Jack Ryan put the Eagles in front 6-0 with a 38-second pin in his 106-pound bout.

Greenwich took the next two, with Carlos De Winter winning in 37 seconds at 113 and Emanuel Lai in 44 seconds at 120.

Jonathan Kosak’s pin in 3:31 at 126 pounds tied the match, before Trumbull won the next five for a 42-12 advantage.

David Castaldo (132), Matt Ryan (138, William Holmes (145), Jace Starrett (152) and Gabe LaGuardia (160) posted the pin falls.

Jackson Blanchard (pin) and Andrew Nania (8-6 decision) earned wins for Greenwich at 170 and 182.

Trumbull’s Brett Nutter pinned in 1:06 at 195, before the Cards’ Kyle Jampole (220) won by pin and Glen Rivas (heavyweight) won unopposed.