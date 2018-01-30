Boys basketball: Trumbull defeats Greenwich Cardinals

The Trumbull High boys basketball team defeated Greenwich High, 58-44, on Tuesday.

Trumbull is now 11-2 overall and 8-2 in the FCIAC.

Timmond Williams scored 19 points and Chris Brown had 14 points with seven rebounds.

Quentar Taylor had six rebounds and four assists.

Oliver Milledge scored 15 points for Greenwich.

Trumbull

Josh Cappello 0 0-0 0

Dylan Palinkas 0 0-0 0

Chris Brown 4 5-6 14

Isaiah Johnson 1 0-2 3

JP Fromageot 2 0-0 4

JT Therriault 0 0-0 0

Cape Holden 2 0-0 6

Timmond Williams 7 3-3 19

Andrew Cutter 0 0-0 0

Evan Gutkowski 4 1-2 9

Quentar Taylor 1 0-0 3

Totals 21 9-13 58

3 Pointers: Williams 2, Holden 2, Brown 1, Johnson 1, Taylor 1

Fouled Out: None

Greenwich

Mekhi Samp 1 0-1 2

Elias Gianopoulous 3 0-2 6

Christopher Genaro 2 1-1 5

Christian Rogers 1 0-0 3

Matthew Robins 2 1-1 5

Jackson Trimmer 2 0-0 4

William Nail 1 0-0 3

Oliver Milledge 7 1-4 15

Totals 19 3-9 44

3 Pointers: Rogers 1, Nail 1

Fouled Out: Gianapoulous, Robins

Trumbull 20 8 13 17 58

Greenwich 5 10 9 19 44