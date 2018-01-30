Trumbull Times

Girls basketball: St. Joseph defeats Bassick Lions

By Trumbull Times on January 30, 2018 in FCIAC, High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The St. Joseph girls basketball team defeated Bassick High, 61-52, on Tuesday.

Rahmia Johnston scored 18 points with nine rebounds and three assists and Emma Elrod had 17 points, 10 rebounds and three steals for coach Chris Lindwall’s Cadets (5-11, 3-9 FCIAC).

Kaitlin Capobianco had eight points, eight rebounds, three steals and four assists.

Kiana Johnson scored 18 points for Bassick (10-4).

St. Joseph

Veronica Lubas 1 0-1 2 Kathryn Zito 1 0-2 2 Kaitlin Capobianco 3 1-2 8 Tessie Hynes 2 0-0 4 Rahmia Johnston 5 7-7 18 Elena Ball 3 2-2 8  Maddie Johnson 1 0-0 2  Emma Elrod 6 5-8 17

Totals – 22  15-22  61

Bassick

Amarie Davidson 1 0-0 2  Destiny Allen 0 0-0 0  Cashe Rogers 3 5-11  12  Amaya Labrador 0 0-0 0 Brianna Elliott 2 0-0 4  Kiana Johnson  7 4-8 18  Brittney Elliott 4 1-3 10  Destiny Martinez  3 0-2 6

Totals 20  10-24  52

St Joseph –     12   21   14  14  – 61

Bassick –           5   15   16  16  – 52

3 pt FG: St Joseph – Kaitlin Capobianco – 1, Rahmia Johnston – 1; Bassick – Cashe Rogers -1, Brittney Elliott – 1

