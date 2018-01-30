Boys basketball: St. Joseph falls to Bassick Lions

St. Joseph lost to Bassick High in a boys basketball game on Tuesday.

Bassick improved to 9-1. St. Joseph is 0-13.

Kevin Crawford scored 17 points to lead four Lions into double figures.

Gavin Greene and Brendan Kade scored 17 points each for the Cadets.

Steve Paolini had 13 points and seven rebounds.

Paul Fabbri had three assists and Brian Dineen took a charge and blocked a shot.

Bassick

Qualon Wilkes 4 0-0 8, Jace Darby 7 1-2 15, Jordan Gallimore 6 2-4 15, Kevin Crawford 7 3-4 17, Emery Linten 4 1-2 9, Tayron Griffin 0 2-2 2, Jaelin Gallimore 8 0-0 16, Isaiah Sullivan 1 0-0 2, Justice Hinds 0 0-0 0, Julio De Los Santos 0 0-0 0

Totals: 37 9-14 84

St. Joseph

Ace Luzietti 0 0-0 0, Paul Fabbri 1 4-4 6, Brendan Kade 4 6-6 17, Will Diamantis 2 0-0 4, Steve Paolini 5 2-3 13, Ian Argento 3 1-2 7, Gavin Greene 8 0-0 17, Brian Dineen 0 0-0 0, Bobby Sullivan 0 0-0 0, Tyler DuBose 1 0-0 2, Blake Macklin 1 0-0 2.

Totals: 25 13-15 68

Bassick — 22 19 21 22 – 84

St. Joseph — 12 9 27 20 – 68

3-pointers: B-Jo Gallimore; SJ-Kade 3, Greene, Paolini.