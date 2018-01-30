Girls basketball: Trumbull Eagles qualify for FCIAC tourney

Trumbull Times

The Trumbull High girls basketball program improved to 15-1 overall and 11-1 in the FCIAC with a 47-24 home win versus Greenwich on Tuesday night.

With the victory, Trumbull has qualified for the FCIAC playoffs.

Aisling Maguire led Trumbull with 12 points.

Kelly O’Leary had six assists.

Kim Kockenmeister scored 10 points for Greenwich.

Trumbull

Jessica Lipinski 1 0-0 2; Meghan Lesko 1 0-0 2; Bella McCain 1 0-0 2; Maeve Hampford 0 1-2 1; Kelly O’Leary 1 0-0 2; Jenna DeSabella 0 0-0 0; Aisling Maguire 6 0-1 12; Cassi Barbato 4 0-0 8; Allie Palmieri 3 0-0 7; Brady Lynch 3 1-2 7

Team Totals:  21 4-7 47

Greenwich

Jordan Moses 3 0-0 7; Kim Kockenmeister 3 3-9 10; Michelle Morganti 2 0-0 4; Marissa Morganti 0 0-0 0; Jordan Stefanowicz 1 0-0 2; Tess Lamhaour 1 0-0 2; Bea Owens 0 0-0 0; Taylor Stamos 0 0-0 0

Team Totals: 9 4-11 24

Scoring by Quarters:

Trumbull:   13  9  20  5  – 47

Greenwich:  3  8  10  3 – 24

3-Pointers Made:

Trumbull: Allie Palmieri-1; Greenwich: Jordan Moses-1; Kim Kockenmeister-1

