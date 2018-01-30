Police bust alleged crack deal at mall

Trumbull police arrested two men on narcotics charges at the Westfield mall Friday afternoon after officers allegedly observed them making a drug transaction near the food court. Police recovered nine grams of crack cocaine and a quantity of cash that was used for the purchase.

Plainclothes officers, who were working at the mall at about 3:15 p.m. on an unrelated investigation, observed the two men engage in the exchange and alerted uniformed officers who located and detained both men as they exited the mall.

As the officers approached one of the suspects, later identified as Kevin Gordon, 57, of Newtown, he discarded a small bag into a planter. The bag was immediately seized and found to contain crack cocaine. Officers recovered a bundle of cash from the other suspect, Dante Archibald, 21, of Bridgeport, that was determined to be the proceeds from the drug sale.

Gordon, the buyer, was charged with narcotics possession and was held on $1,000 bond. The seller, Archibald, was charged with narcotics possession and sale of narcotics, and was held on $2,500 bond.

Archibald was found to have two active arrest warrants for failure to appear from Bridgeport and Norwalk, and was processed with those additional charges. Both men were scheduled for court Friday, February 2.