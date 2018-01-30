Trumbull Times

Orange male cat at Trumbull Animal Shelter

By Julie Miller on January 30, 2018 in Community, Lead News · 0 Comments

Woodrow

Woodrow is a long haired orange male cat. He was found as a stray but is friendly. He will be neutered and vetted this week and ready for his new home soon. Visit him and other cats and rabbits available for adoption at the Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road, or call 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.

