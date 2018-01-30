The Connecticut Higher Education Trust (CHET) is asking Connecticut students in grades K-8 to answer the question, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” for a chance to win up to a $1,000 CHET college savings account contribution. A total of $26,000 will be awarded statewide.

To enter the Dream Big! competition, kindergarten through third graders are asked to share artwork depicting what they want to do after they go to college. Fourth through eighth grade students are asked to answer in a 250 word essay how they will change the world after college.

The Dream Big! competition is sponsored by the State Treasurer’s Office, TIAA-CREF Tuition Financing, Inc. and CHET. Entry deadline is March 30, 2018. Printable entry forms, official rules and additional details may be found at www.CHETDreamBig.com. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.