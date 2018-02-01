Trumbull Times

Artists reception Friday open to the public at Trumbull Town Hall Gallery

By Julie Miller on February 1, 2018 in Community, News, People, Schools · 0 Comments

The artworks of members of the Kennedy Center will be on display at the Trumbull Town Hall Gallery, from now until Friday, March 2.

A reception for the artists will take place at the Trumbull Town Hall Gallery on Friday Feb. 2, from 5-7 p.m. All are welcome.

Snow falls on Town Hall. — Kate Czaplinski photo

The Kennedy Center is a private, not-for-profit, community-based rehabilitation organization that supports individuals with disabilities. The Center promotes optimal participation and inclusion in the community by offering innovative, comprehensive services. One way that this is accomplished is through the expressive arts — by collaborating with local centers and organizations, the diverse talents of individuals with disabilities can be witnessed in the Town Hall Gallery.

Roots: Reflections in Nature, features artwork by 12 Kennedy Center artists, with each artists’ work representing their individual experiences of the world around them. “Many of our programs have ‘roots’ in the Trumbull community, so this exhibit is in some ways a reflection of the local environment and culture that we are a part of.”

For more information, call Emily Areson at 203-452-5065.

