Friday League bowling

By Trumbull Times on January 30, 2018 in Recreational Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday League bowling on Jan. 26 has Team 3 (Lou Rybar, Dave Martini, Bob Beck, Ron Fitzsimons) with a first place lead of 5.5 points over Team 10 (John Cowan, Carl Noll, Glenn Mackno, Gerry Cordone).

Gerry Cordone had a fantastic day with the high scratch single game of 256, the high single game with handicap of 279, the high three game series of 684 and the three game high series with handicap of 753.

The individual high average bowler is Rich Schwam at 211.40.

George Chiodo is at 210.14.

