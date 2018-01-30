The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Tuesday League bowling on Jan. 23 at the Nutmeg Lanes has Team 4 (Hugh Norton, Charles Fereira, Tom Frazer, Mike Bartolotta) in first place by nine points over Team 15 (Mark Paskus, Dennis Russell, Tom Constantino, Angelo Cordone).

Jay Tyler had a great day with a high scratch single game of 257, the high three-game series of 659 and the three-game series with handicap of 746.

Bob Wolfe and Charles Fereira had the single game with handicap of 287.

The individual high average bowler is John Verdeschi at 205.25.

Guy Favreau is at 203.83 and Angelo Cordone is at 202.02.

Dick Knopf, Ron Fitzsimons and Ralph Keese are all tied for the high individual match point with 78 points.