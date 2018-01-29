CHS’ Scott Taylor, Ranita Muriel earn All-State honors

Christian Heritage School’s Scott Taylor (right) and Ranita Muriel were honored as an All-State player at the annual Connecticut Soccer Coaches Association banquet.

Taylor was a league all star this past fall in addition to being an All Western New England Prep School Soccer player and an All New England Prep School Soccer played. Taylor was also a team captain.

Muriel, a junior, had another prolific scoring year as she tallied 29 goals and 12 assists to lead her tea in points and goal.

The Christian Heritage girls team had a 17-3-2 season on the field and was honored with the United Soccer Coaches Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Platinum Award for their behavior by not receiving a card all season.

CGSCA recognized CHS with its second consecutive Sportsmanship Award.