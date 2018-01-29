Trumbull Times

CHS’ Scott Taylor, Ranita Muriel earn All-State honors

By Trumbull Times on January 29, 2018 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Christian Heritage School’s Scott Taylor (right) and Ranita Muriel were honored as an All-State player at the annual Connecticut Soccer Coaches Association banquet.

Taylor was a league all star this past fall in addition to being an All Western New England Prep School Soccer player and an All New England Prep School Soccer played. Taylor was also a team captain.

Muriel, a junior, had another prolific scoring year as she tallied 29 goals and 12 assists to lead her tea in points and goal.

The Christian Heritage girls team had a 17-3-2 season on the field and was honored with the United Soccer Coaches Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Platinum Award for their behavior by not receiving a card all season.

CGSCA recognized CHS with its second consecutive Sportsmanship Award.

Related posts:

  1. Girls soccer: Ranita Muriel lifts CHS to win
  2. Girls soccer: CHS draws with Watkinson
  3. Girls soccer: Kingsmen defeat Wooster, 2-1
  4. Augustin nets two goals in CHS’s 3-0 win

Tags: , , , ,

Previous Post Mikey needs a home
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress