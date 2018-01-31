Free Victorian Courtship Tea offered Feb. 11

Rita Parisi of Waterfall Productions, will be hostess for a Victorian Courtship Tea at Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., on Sunday, Feb. 11, at 2 p.m.

Courtship during Victorian times was the only acceptable way young ladies and gentleman could get acquainted with each other. As the character of Mrs. Gordon, a middle class lady from 1908, Parisi will recount how her husband courted her during the 1890’s, as well as discuss a “new” trend called dating.

Parisi has been entertaining audiences for more than 18 years. In 2002, she founded Waterfall Productions, to create shows that highlight her passion for theatre, literature and costuming; performing them in New England, New Jersey, New York and southern Florida.

She is also actively involved in film, and some of her films have been debuted at the Boston International Film Festival and Cannes Film Festival. She is a member of the largest acting union in the country: SAG/AFTRA (formerly the Screen Actors Guild and American Federations of Television and Radio Artists).

The program is free and open to the public. Register to guarantee a seat through the library’s website: trumbullct-library.org or by calling 203-452- 5197.