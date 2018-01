Goldie Sobel poses with her son-in-law, Howard Burros, grandson Jonathan Burros and daughter Pam Burros on Saturday, Jan. 27, during her 100th birthday celebration at Bridges by EPOCH at Trumbull, where she currently resides. Goldie was born on Jan. 29, 1918 in Brooklyn, NY and resided there until 2009, when she moved to Trumbull to be closer to her family.