Trumbull Community Television schedule — Feb. 1-7,, 2018

By Julie Miller on January 31, 2018

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on www.trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday, Feb. 1-7, 2018

12 a.m. — Boys Varsity Swimming: THS vs. Westhill High

12:45 a.m. — Girls Varsity Ice Hockey: THS vs. Masuk High

2 a.m. — Govt: Trumbull Housing Authority 1/22 Meeting

2:40 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education 1/23 Meeting

4 a.m. — Govt: Water Pollution Control Authority 1/24 Meeting

5:35 a.m. — Boys Varsity Swimming: THS vs. Westhill High

6:20 a.m. — Girls Varsity Ice Hockey: THS vs. Masuk High

7:30 a.m. — Nancy Schuler: The Process

8:15 a.m. — Essential Songs

9:30 a.m. — Legislative Process Forum

10:30 a.m. — Girls Varsity Ice Hockey: THS vs. Greenwich High

11:45 a.m. — Girls Varsity Basketball: THS vs. Lauralton Hall

1 p.m. — Nancy Schuler: The Process

1:45 p.m. — Essential Songs

3 p.m. — Legislative Process Forum

4 p.m. — Girls Varsity Basketball: THS vs. Lauralton Hall

5:30 p.m. — Govt: Senior Commission 1/26 Meeting

8 p.m. — PTSA Council 1/29 General Meeting

9:30 p.m. — Govt: Legislation and Administration 1/29 Meeting

10:30 p.m. — Govt: Town Council Finance Committee 1/29 Meeting

