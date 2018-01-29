Man arrested with eight pounds of marijuana in Trumbull

A Naugatuck man is facing multiple charges after he nearly collided with a State Police car and was later found to have more than eight pounds of marijuana in his car early Monday morning.

According to reports, Jonathan Ven, 21, was driving a 2014 Volkswagen Passat southbound on Route 8 just after midnight when he failed to move over for an emergency vehicle and nearly struck a cruiser that was parked with its lights activated. Police stopped Ven’s car and he allegedly admitted having a small amount of marijuana. A search of the car turned up a plastic container with 3,645 gram of marijuana, which Ven admitted was his.

Ven said the marijuana had been mailed to him so he could sell it. He was charged with marijuana possession and possession of more than a kilogram of marijuana. Bond was $100,000 for court later that day.