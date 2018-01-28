Trumbull Times

Boys hockey: St. Joseph defeats Wilton High

January 28, 2018

St. Joseph’s boys hockey team defeated Wilton High, 11-5, on Saturday.

The Cadets took a 5-0 lead after one period and led 8-1 after two.

Jack Pisani scored four goals for St. Joseph (4-8-0).

Tyler Everitt had two goals for Wilton (3-6-0).

1st Period:   3:00 – SJ – Tommy Flynn (Sean Attanasio & Dareios Linss)

                  3:45 – SJ – Sam Bracchi (Liam Gelston)

                  4:19 – SJ – Jack Pisani

                  8:20 – SJ – Sean Attanasio

                  9:12 – SJ – James McLaughlin (Christian Scinto & Sam Bracchi)  

2nd Period:    1:14 – SJ – Jack Pisani (Sean Attanasio)

                    2:21 – SJ – Tommy Flynn (Sam Bracchi)

                    8:45 – SJ – Dareios Linss (Wyatt Chrisman)

                    9:34 – WIL – Lucas Thelen  

            3rd Period:   1:30 – SJ – Jack Pisani (Tommy Flynn)

                  3:49 – SJ – Jack Pisani

                11:14 – WIL – Brandon Jonsson (Lucas Thelen)

                11:25 – WIL – Tyler Everitt (Connor Drake)

                11:37 – WIL –  Connor Drake

                12:47 – SJ – Dareios Linss (Jack Pisani)

                13:25 – WIL – Tyler Everitt (Connor Drake)

Shots on Goal: Wilton  –  27

                        St. Joseph –  32

Goalies:  Wilton –  Logan Motyka             Saves:  21

              St. Joseph – Bill Brady              Saves:  16  

                                   Liam McGinley     Saves:    6

