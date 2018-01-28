Boys hockey: St. Joseph defeats Wilton High

St. Joseph’s boys hockey team defeated Wilton High, 11-5, on Saturday.

The Cadets took a 5-0 lead after one period and led 8-1 after two.

Jack Pisani scored four goals for St. Joseph (4-8-0).

Tyler Everitt had two goals for Wilton (3-6-0).

1st Period: 3:00 – SJ – Tommy Flynn (Sean Attanasio & Dareios Linss)

3:45 – SJ – Sam Bracchi (Liam Gelston)

4:19 – SJ – Jack Pisani

8:20 – SJ – Sean Attanasio

9:12 – SJ – James McLaughlin (Christian Scinto & Sam Bracchi)

2nd Period: 1:14 – SJ – Jack Pisani (Sean Attanasio)

2:21 – SJ – Tommy Flynn (Sam Bracchi)

8:45 – SJ – Dareios Linss (Wyatt Chrisman)

9:34 – WIL – Lucas Thelen

3rd Period: 1:30 – SJ – Jack Pisani (Tommy Flynn)

3:49 – SJ – Jack Pisani

11:14 – WIL – Brandon Jonsson (Lucas Thelen)

11:25 – WIL – Tyler Everitt (Connor Drake)

11:37 – WIL – Connor Drake

12:47 – SJ – Dareios Linss (Jack Pisani)

13:25 – WIL – Tyler Everitt (Connor Drake)

Shots on Goal: Wilton – 27

St. Joseph – 32

Goalies: Wilton – Logan Motyka Saves: 21

St. Joseph – Bill Brady Saves: 16

Liam McGinley Saves: 6