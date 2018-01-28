Boys hockey: St. Joseph defeats Wilton High

St. Joseph’s boys hockey team defeated Wilton High, 11-5, on Saturday.
The Cadets took a 5-0 lead after one period and led 8-1 after two.
Jack Pisani scored four goals for St. Joseph (4-8-0).
Tyler Everitt had two goals for Wilton (3-6-0).
1st Period: 3:00 – SJ – Tommy Flynn (Sean Attanasio & Dareios Linss)
3:45 – SJ – Sam Bracchi (Liam Gelston)
4:19 – SJ – Jack Pisani
8:20 – SJ – Sean Attanasio
9:12 – SJ – James McLaughlin (Christian Scinto & Sam Bracchi)
2nd Period: 1:14 – SJ – Jack Pisani (Sean Attanasio)
2:21 – SJ – Tommy Flynn (Sam Bracchi)
8:45 – SJ – Dareios Linss (Wyatt Chrisman)
9:34 – WIL – Lucas Thelen
3rd Period: 1:30 – SJ – Jack Pisani (Tommy Flynn)
3:49 – SJ – Jack Pisani
11:14 – WIL – Brandon Jonsson (Lucas Thelen)
11:25 – WIL – Tyler Everitt (Connor Drake)
11:37 – WIL – Connor Drake
12:47 – SJ – Dareios Linss (Jack Pisani)
13:25 – WIL – Tyler Everitt (Connor Drake)
Shots on Goal: Wilton – 27
St. Joseph – 32
Goalies: Wilton – Logan Motyka Saves: 21
St. Joseph – Bill Brady Saves: 16
Liam McGinley Saves: 6