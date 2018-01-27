Girls basketball: Stamford defeats St. Joseph Cadets

Stamford High defeated St. Joseph, 41-36, in girls basketball on Friday.

Brooke Kelly scored 15 points for Stamford, now 10-4 overall and 8-1 in the FCIAC.

Emma Elrod had 10 points, 11 rebounds and blocked three shots for St. Joseph (4-11, 3-9 FCIAC).

Kathryn Zito had five assists and three steals.

Rahmia Johnston had nine rebounds and three assists.

Stamford

Andrea O’Connor 4 5-9 13 Megan Landsiedel 0 0-0 0 Jessica Nelson 1 2-4 4 Aviluz Vargas 0 0-0 0 Kelly Jagodzinski 1 2-4 5 Claudia Maoses 0 0-0 0 Emily Graham 1 0-1 2 Dina Merone 0 0-0 0 Brooke Kelly 4 3-4 15

Totals 11 12-22 41

St Joseph

Veronica Lubas 1 0-0 2 Kathryn Zito 2 0-1 6 Kaitlin Capobianco 1 0-0 2 Tessie Hynes 3 0-0 6 Sarah Johnson 0 0-0 0 Rahmia Johnston 2 2-2 6 Elena Ball 1 0-0 2 Maddie Johnson 1 0-0 2 Emma Elrod 3 4-4 10

Totals – 14 6-7 36

Stamford – 7 11 12 11 – 41

St Joseph – 6 14 9 7 -36

3 pt FG: St Joseph – Kathryn Zito – 2; Stamford – Brooke Kelly -4, Kelly Jagodzinski – 1