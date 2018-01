The Trumbull High boys basketball team defeated Westhill High, 71-37, on Friday.

Timmond Williams scored 17 points, Isaiah Johnson 11, Quentar Taylor 10 and Cape Holden 10 for Trumbull (10-2, 7-2 FCIAC).

Chris Brown scored eight points, with six steals.

Johnson and Holden each had three steals.

Evan Gutowski scored five points, with eight rebounds.

Andrew Cutter blocked three shots.

Eli Stockman scored 11 points for the Vikings.