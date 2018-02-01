Trumbull Community Women Go Red

Trumbull Times

By Julie Miller on February 1, 2018

This year, Go Red For Women Day is Friday, Feb. 2, and to help spread the message of heart health for women, TCW is once again distributing the association’s red dress pins at both Trumbull libraries, along with the association’s tips for a heart healthy lifestyle.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, Trumbull Community Women (TCW), will show their support for the American Heart Association’s annual Go Red For Women Campaign by wearing red at their monthly meeting.

Started in 2004, the campaign seeks to educate women about the risks of heart disease, which statistics show is now the number one killer of women.

Anyone interested in learning more about Trumbull Community Women is welcome to join the meeting, which as always is held on the first Tuesday of the month, at 7 p.m., in the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., Community Room.

