Free business and career programs offered

By Julie Miller on February 2, 2018 in Business, Community, News · 0 Comments

The Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., is offering the following business and career programs. Visit trumbullct-library.org for more details or to register online, or call 203-452-5197.

Business — Thursday, Feb. 8: S.P.A.R.K Your Sales. Sales Support Systems don’t have to be frustrating. In this lively and engaging presentation, sales systems support guru Cynthia Cavoto of Firebrand Social Media, will share powerful strategies to SPARK your sales to grow your business. Free. Details online. Register. Check-in/network, 6 p.m.; presentation 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Careers — Evening Career Workshop, Thursday, Feb. 22. Platform to Employment (P2E). A WorkPlace opportunity. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Looking for a job? Exhausted unemployment benefits? If you live in CT, P2E can help you return to work. Dedicated career coaches provide a support system and career development tools. Successful graduates will enter into paid work experience. Led by Joel Zaremby. Free. Register. Details online.

