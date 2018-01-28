Campus News

Dean’s List

Assumption College — Emma Maguire, class of 2020; Brendan Clyons, class of 2021

Coastal Carolina University — Jacob Benigno, majoring in exercise and sport science

Emerson College — Casey Marazita, majoring in Theatre Education

Emmanuel College — Tori Rieger

Pratt Institute — Cameron Kimball, majoring in Communications Design, with an Art History minor.

Roger Williams University — Rachel Ameer, Angela Degenova, David Difabio, Lisa Giannini, Angelika Kremens, Kaelyn Mostafa, John Pfohl, Matthew Rieger, Matthew Seferian

Saint Michael’s College — Alyssa M. Breunig, a sophomore media studies and digital arts major, daughter of Richard and Donna Breunig, and a graduate of Trumbull High School; Olivia N. Nestro, a senior political science major, daughter of Paul and Kirsten Nestro, and a graduate of Trumbull High School.

Siena College — Leanne Austin

Towson University — Daniel Feuerberg

University of Delaware — Erin Grady, Ceara Hughes, Daniel Isaac, Mary Morrisey, Steven Costello, Rebecca Cerone, Raman Dhingra, Jessica Ganim, Katherine D’Amato, Jacob Miller, Caitlin Manz, Jayna Pacelli, Elizabeth Masi, Nicolas Gomez-Colon, Kelly Shouvlin, Isabel Berte, John Leonard

University of New Hampshire — Clare Hampford, High Honors; Cameron Hutchins, Highest Honors; Erin Walsh, Highest Honors; Bailey Brooks, Honors

University of Rhode Island — Gesica Scaccia, Danielle Mcgillicuddy, Amelia Crosley, Caroline Crosley, Angela Surrusco, Arielle Norton, Brian Lifrieri, Mia Boehn, Juliana Dellamarggio, Sara Carlson, Morgan McPartland, Daniel Noe, Vincent Dias, Nicholas Sanzone, Alexander Migacz, Jordan Vazzano, Susan Vazzano

University of Vermont — Kaleigh Calvao, Emily Tinnesz, Jenna Ingersoll

Worcester Polytechnic Institute — Kyle Foster, class of 2019 majoring in aerospace engineering, Samuel Carley, class of 2018 majoring in biology and biotechnology, and chemistry; Matthew Freed, class of 2019 majoring in mechanical engineering