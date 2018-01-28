Campus News

Dean’s List
Assumption College — Emma Maguire, class of 2020; Brendan Clyons, class of 2021
Coastal Carolina University — Jacob Benigno, majoring in exercise and sport science
Emerson College — Casey Marazita, majoring in Theatre Education
Emmanuel College — Tori Rieger
Pratt Institute — Cameron Kimball, majoring in Communications Design, with an Art History minor.
Roger Williams University — Rachel Ameer, Angela Degenova, David Difabio, Lisa Giannini, Angelika Kremens, Kaelyn Mostafa, John Pfohl, Matthew Rieger, Matthew Seferian
Saint Michael’s College — Alyssa M. Breunig, a sophomore media studies and digital arts major, daughter of Richard and Donna Breunig, and a graduate of Trumbull High School; Olivia N. Nestro, a senior political science major, daughter of Paul and Kirsten Nestro, and a graduate of Trumbull High School.
Siena College — Leanne Austin
Towson University — Daniel Feuerberg
University of Delaware — Erin Grady, Ceara Hughes, Daniel Isaac, Mary Morrisey, Steven Costello, Rebecca Cerone, Raman Dhingra, Jessica Ganim, Katherine D’Amato, Jacob Miller, Caitlin Manz, Jayna Pacelli, Elizabeth Masi, Nicolas Gomez-Colon, Kelly Shouvlin, Isabel Berte, John Leonard
University of New Hampshire — Clare Hampford, High Honors; Cameron Hutchins, Highest Honors; Erin Walsh, Highest Honors; Bailey Brooks, Honors
University of Rhode Island — Gesica Scaccia, Danielle Mcgillicuddy, Amelia Crosley, Caroline Crosley, Angela Surrusco, Arielle Norton, Brian Lifrieri, Mia Boehn, Juliana Dellamarggio, Sara Carlson, Morgan McPartland, Daniel Noe, Vincent Dias, Nicholas Sanzone, Alexander Migacz, Jordan Vazzano, Susan Vazzano
University of Vermont — Kaleigh Calvao, Emily Tinnesz, Jenna Ingersoll
Worcester Polytechnic Institute — Kyle Foster, class of 2019 majoring in aerospace engineering, Samuel Carley, class of 2018 majoring in biology and biotechnology, and chemistry; Matthew Freed, class of 2019 majoring in mechanical engineering