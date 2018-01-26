Trumbull Times

Gymnastics: Trumbull’s Markland ties school record

By Trumbull Times on January 26, 2018

Trumbull High’s gymnastics team posted score of 140.1 to sweep a quad-meet at Westhill High on Thursday.

Coach Celina Huber’s unbeaten Eagles defeated Staples (125.0), New Canaan (113.6) and Westhill (112.55).

Samantha Markland, with a score of 9.55, tied the school record in floor exercise, as Trumbull improved to 9-0.

Natalie Smerling won all-around, followed by Smerling, Merritt Stevenson and Ashleigh Johnson.

Staples’ Mary Fitton tied for second on bars.

Trumbull will visit Greenwich, Feb. 2, at 6 p.m.

Vault:

  1. Samantha Markland (THS) 9.3
  2. Natalie Smerling (THS) 9.15
  3. Merritt Stevenson (THS) 9.10

Bars:

  1. Samantha Markland (THS) 8.6

  2T. Natalie Smerling (THS) 8.0

  2T. Ashleigh Johnson (THS) 8.0

  2T. Mary Fitton (SHS) 8.0

Beam:

  1. Natalie Smerling (THS) 9.1
  2. Ashleigh Johnson (THS) 9.0
  3. Merritt Stevenson (THS) 8.8

Floor:

  1. Samantha Markland (THS) 9.55
  2. Natalie Smerling (THS) 9.4
  3. Merritt Stevenson (THS) 9.35

All Around:

  1. Natalie Smerling (THS) 35.65
  2. Samantha Markland (THS) 35.55
  3. Merritt Stevenson (THS) 34.85
  4. Ashleigh Johnson (THS) 33.95

