Gymnastics: Trumbull’s Markland ties school record

Trumbull High’s gymnastics team posted score of 140.1 to sweep a quad-meet at Westhill High on Thursday.

Coach Celina Huber’s unbeaten Eagles defeated Staples (125.0), New Canaan (113.6) and Westhill (112.55).

Samantha Markland, with a score of 9.55, tied the school record in floor exercise, as Trumbull improved to 9-0.

Natalie Smerling won all-around, followed by Smerling, Merritt Stevenson and Ashleigh Johnson.

Staples’ Mary Fitton tied for second on bars.

Trumbull will visit Greenwich, Feb. 2, at 6 p.m.

Vault:

Samantha Markland (THS) 9.3 Natalie Smerling (THS) 9.15 Merritt Stevenson (THS) 9.10

Bars:

Samantha Markland (THS) 8.6

2T. Natalie Smerling (THS) 8.0

2T. Ashleigh Johnson (THS) 8.0

2T. Mary Fitton (SHS) 8.0

Beam:

Natalie Smerling (THS) 9.1 Ashleigh Johnson (THS) 9.0 Merritt Stevenson (THS) 8.8

Floor:

Samantha Markland (THS) 9.55 Natalie Smerling (THS) 9.4 Merritt Stevenson (THS) 9.35

All Around: