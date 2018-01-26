Gymnastics: Trumbull’s Markland ties school record

Trumbull High’s gymnastics team posted score of 140.1 to sweep a quad-meet at Westhill High on Thursday.
Coach Celina Huber’s unbeaten Eagles defeated Staples (125.0), New Canaan (113.6) and Westhill (112.55).
Samantha Markland, with a score of 9.55, tied the school record in floor exercise, as Trumbull improved to 9-0.
Natalie Smerling won all-around, followed by Smerling, Merritt Stevenson and Ashleigh Johnson.
Staples’ Mary Fitton tied for second on bars.
Trumbull will visit Greenwich, Feb. 2, at 6 p.m.
Vault:
- Samantha Markland (THS) 9.3
- Natalie Smerling (THS) 9.15
- Merritt Stevenson (THS) 9.10
Bars:
- Samantha Markland (THS) 8.6
2T. Natalie Smerling (THS) 8.0
2T. Ashleigh Johnson (THS) 8.0
2T. Mary Fitton (SHS) 8.0
Beam:
- Natalie Smerling (THS) 9.1
- Ashleigh Johnson (THS) 9.0
- Merritt Stevenson (THS) 8.8
Floor:
- Samantha Markland (THS) 9.55
- Natalie Smerling (THS) 9.4
- Merritt Stevenson (THS) 9.35
All Around:
- Natalie Smerling (THS) 35.65
- Samantha Markland (THS) 35.55
- Merritt Stevenson (THS) 34.85
- Ashleigh Johnson (THS) 33.95