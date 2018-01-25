Town to replace Beach Pool liner…again

For two years, the town pool at Robert Beach Park has been plagued with problems that frustrated residents and officials, and last year delayed the traditional Memorial Day Weekend opening to July.

The town has given up on repairing the pool’s liner, which just 18 months old, and are now soliciting bids to replace it, according to First Selectman Vicki Tesoro.

“It is simply unacceptable that we need to replace the Beach pool liner less than two years after the last liner was installed,” Tesoro said. “It is clear to me, the liner was not installed correctly. I’m sure the people of Trumbull will be frustrated to hear this news, but I can assure everyone that the job will be done correctly this time.”

The bid invitations will go out tomorrow requiring all proposals be submitted no later than February 13.

According to Interim Parks and Recreation Director Mike Mocciae, the department has taken several steps to ensure that the pool will be fixed correctly and in time for the summer season.

“We will meet with potential contractors before the bid proposals are submitted, in order for the contractors to get an accurate assessment of the condition of the shell of the pool,” he said. “There should be no surprises once construction begins and this will allow the contractors to finish the job in time for Memorial Day.”

Parks Superintendent Dmitri Paris will personally assure that there will be daily supervision of the work done until its completion, Mocciae said.

Beach Pool is scheduled to open Memorial Weekend.