February events and trip listed at Trumbull Senior Center

The following programs are listed for February at the Trumbull Senior Center.

The Center at 23 Priscilla Place is open Thursday evenings until 7 p.m. For more information and to RSVP, call 203-452-5199, unless otherwise noted.

The Center provides transportation for medical, social, and nutritional needs to Trumbull residents who are age 60 and over and/or age 55-59 and disabled, five days a week. Rides are for those traveling to and from the senior center, medical appointments, legal appointments and nutrition programs.

The Senior Center provides medical transportation within the following towns/cities: Trumbull, Bridgeport, Stratford, Monroe, and Shelton. Contact Ashley Grace at 203-452-5137 to schedule a ride.

Matter of Balance — Thursday, Feb. 1, 8, 15, 22, March 1, 8, 22, 29, 1-3 p.m. A Matter of Balance is designed to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels among older adults. Participants learn to set realistic goals to increase activity, change their environment to reduce fall risk factors, and learn simple exercises to increase strength and balance. RSVP.

The Book Club — Monday, Feb. 5, 11 a.m. The Orphan Train, by Christina Baker Kline Books will be available to pick up at the Center the first week of January. Available in audio and large print. Everyone is welcome.

Lunch and Movie — Friday, Feb. 9, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sponsored by Ludlowe Center for Health and Rehabilitation. Feature Film: Grease. A fun musical about a summer, teen romance. Starring: John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. RSVP.

Bingo — Monday, Feb. 12, 1-3 p.m. Bus leaves at 2:30 p.m. Goodies and refreshments. RSVP.

Amateur Radio — 1-3 p.m. Feb. 13. This class is an informational class that will explain the basics of Amateur Radio, better known as Ham Radio. The instructor, Emily Clarke, N1DID, was licensed in 1962 at the age of 10. She has served on the board of AMSAT, the Amateur Radio Satellite Corporation, and has one many operating awards. RSVP.

Cooking Demo — Wednesday, Feb. 14, 10 a.m. Enjoy a Valentine’s Day themed cooking demo from Benchmark Senior Living. RSVP.

Valentine’s Day Party with The Hoot Owls — Friday, Feb. 16, 11 a.m. Doors close at 10:50 a.m. Lunch will be served. To RSVP, call 203-452-5137.

Lunch and Learn with prizes — 10 signs that your friend or family member might need homecare. Wednesday, Feb. 21, 11 a.m. Join Diane Fekete, Director of Community Relations with Connecticut In-home Assistance, for a fun, interactive discussion and a chance to win $5 gift cards to Dunkin’ Donuts. Lunch will be served. RSVP.

DJ Al comes for lunch — Thursday, Feb. 22, 11 a.m. To RSVP for lunch two days in advance, call 203-378-7086. Al will play once a month. Sing-a-long or dance.

Super Bingo — Friday, Feb. 23, 1-3 p.m. Bus leaves at 2:30 p.m. $5. gift cards and refreshments. RSVP. Sponsored by the Senior Commission and SYNERGY Homecare.

Lunch and Bingo at Middlebrook Farms in Trumbull — Tuesday, Feb. 27, 12:30p.m. Join your friends at Middlebrook Farms for a fun game of Bingo. A complimentary lunch will be served. For more information and to RSVP, call 203-452-5199.

Drama Club auditions — Tuesday, Feb. 27, 11:15 a.m. Interested in theatre? Join us for a murder mystery drama club beginning on March 6. Auditions are being held on Feb. 27. No experience is necessary. Come and have fun. RSVP.

Family Conflict Group — A 12-week group that will meet on the first and third Thursdays of the month at 2 p.m. This group is run by a licensed professional and is for anyone feeling frustrated with their family relationships; such as not connecting with your children nor grandchildren as often as you would like. Or you have strained relationships that are affecting you. Feb. 1 and 15. Chanté Moreno, LMSW [email protected] 203-261-5110.

Monthly Birthday Party — Friday, Feb. 23, 11 a.m. Come celebrate our February birthdays. Cake and coffee will be served. This event is sponsored by SYNERGY Homecare. RSVP.

The Book Club — February book: The Orphan Train, Orphan Train Discussion: Monday, Feb. 5, 11 a.m. March book: Nightingale, by Kristen Hannah. Pick up first week in February. Discussion: March 5. Everyone is welcome.

Day Trips

Knights of Columbus Museum and Modern Pizza — Thursday, Feb. 22. Join us for a trip to visit the Knights of Columbus Museum in New Haven. The exhibit on display is World War II: Beyond the Front Lines. Enjoy lunch at the famous Modern Pizza Restaurant. Transportation and admission to the museum is free; you are responsible for the cost of your lunch. RSVP. Maximum: 14 people.