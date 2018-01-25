Sabrina Yeung to skate at National Synchronized championship

Sabrina Yeung from Trumbull is a member of the Team Image synchronized skating team, which qualified for the National Synchronized Intermediate Division skating championship on Feb. 22 in Portland (Or.).

Team Image qualified for the National Championships, as a result of winning a silver medal at the Eastern Sectional Championships in Fort Myers (Fl.) on Jan. 19.

A senior at Lauralton Hall in Milford, Yeung and Team Image will compete with the top 12 intermediate teams from across the country, as well as the top synchronized skating teams in every qualifying division.

Teams consist of 12-24 skaters and depending on the division the routines can last up to four minutes. There are several basic elements that must be executed to music during a routine, but coaches have latitude in choreographing each element and the transitions between elements. This yields a series of changing patterns of skaters as the formations move across the ice.

The teams practice several times per week. Skaters take private lessons for both moves and dance in addition to the team practices. During the competition, they are judged on technical ability, speed, synchronization, and artistry. In terms of skater participation, Synchronized Skating is the fastest growing branch of US Figure Skating.

For more information about Team Image and the sport of synchronized skating please visit our website at eamimagesynchro.com or e-mail [email protected].