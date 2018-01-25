Girls hockey: Trumbull-St. Joseph stymied by Masuk

Despite piling up the scoring chances — to the tune of 60 shots on goal — and outplaying the Masuk led team for much of the night, the Trumbull-St Joseph girls hockey team lost 5-1 at The Rinks at Shelton on Monday night.

Trumbull-St. Joseph (1-9) had beaten Masuk (1-8), which includes skaters from Newtown, Joel Barlow, Oxford and Bethel, 6-1 back in early December.

The difference this time was Masuk goaltender Emma Reynolds, who was out with an injury at the beginning of the season and made 59 saves in the rematch.

“She won the game for them tonight. It came down to that. She was incredible,” said Trumbull coach Paula Dady, who was please with her team’s performance. “I was not unhappy with the way we played. Unfortunately, in hockey a goalie can make a difference.”

The Eagles maintained possession in Masuk’s zone for much of the night.

“We forechecked great, we passed well. I was pleased with our shooting,” Dady said.

Shannon Maxey opened the scoring just 40 seconds in, and added three assists for the Panthers.

Sarah Witherbee recorded a hat-trick.

The Eagles broke up the shutout with just six seconds remaining in the middle period.

Erin Owens, who was stopped on multiple breakaways by Reynolds, broke through here.

She was assisted by Bailey Delsalto and Lydia Prezioso.

The Eagles will try to build off the things they did well in this game as they go forward.

The next game is Friday when Greenwich visits The Rinks for a 5:30 p.m. faceoff.