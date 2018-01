Girls basketball: Trumbull rebounds to defeat Lauralton Hall

The Trumbull High girls basketball team bounced back after suffering its first loss of the season on Saturday with a 54-20 home win Wednesday night over Lauralton Hall of Milford.

Trumbull improved to 13-1 overall and remain 9-1 in the FCIAC.

Krystina Schueler scored 13 points and had 10 rebounds.

Aisling Maguire scored 11 points and Allie Palmieri had nine.

Julie Keckler had six points and seven assists.

Trumbull

Jessica Lipinski 0 2-2 2; Meghan Lesko 1 0-2 3; Bella McCain 1 0-0 2; Maeve Hampford 1 0-0 2; Kelly O’Leary 0 0-0 0; Krystina Schueler 4 5-6 13; Jenna DeSabella 0 0-0 0; Aisling Maguire 4 1-1 11; Julie Keckler 2 2-2 6; Cassi Barbato 1 4-4 6; Allie Palmieri 3 3-4 9

Team Totals: 17 17-21 54

Lauralton Hall

Liz Spahn 2 0-0 5; Carolyn Boynton 0 1-2 1; Julia Sendzik 0 0-0 0; Julia Rush 0 1-2 1; Carolyn Oman 2 2-2 7; Athena Chirigo 0 0-0 0; Lauren Adams 1 0-0 3; Lauren McCarthy 1 1-5 3; Julia Haskins 0 0-0 0

Team Totals: 6 5-11 20

Scoring by Quarters:

Trumbull: 21 12 13 8 – 54

Lauralton Hall: 3 5 1 11 -20

3-Pointers Made:

Trumbull: Meghan Lesko-1; Ailsing Maguire-2

Lauralton Hall: Liz Spahn-1 ; Carolyn Oman-1; Lauren Adams-1