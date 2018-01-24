Tiny Miracles Foundation adds new board members

The Tiny Miracles Foundation has announced three new members to its Board of Directors: Alyssa Kent, Liam Burke and Carol Bauer.

Alyssa Kent resides in Fairfield, with her husband Heath and three children, all of whom spent time in the NICU at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital. She studied Architecture at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and was the 2016 CT AIA Emerging Architect of the year. Alyssa is the co-chair of the NICU Family advisory council at Yale and was formerly the chair of the CT March of Dimes Family Teams. She and her family founded Go Ginny Go in 2012 to raise prematurity awareness and to financially support the NICU parking fund at Yale and prematurity research via the March of Dimes.

Darien native Liam Burke is an attorney at Carmody, Torrance, Sandak & Hennessey LLP in Stamford, Connecticut. He has experience in a broad array of practice areas including complex civil and commercial litigation in Connecticut’s state and federal courts. Liam attended the University of Montana and Michigan State University College of Law, where he is on the Board of Directors for the Alumni Association. His twin boys, Shepard and Griffin, were born prematurely at 27 weeks and spent nearly 3 months in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Liam is currently training to be a parent mentor in TTMF’s partner hospitals. Liam, his wife, Heather, and their twins live in Trumbull.

Carol Bauer, of Wilton, is currently on the Boards of Norwalk Hospital and Norwalk Hospital Foundation as an Emeritus Trustee, and where she served for over forty years as a volunteer in the ER, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, and presently as a Chaplain. Her chaplaincy specializes in Maternal and Child Health and she ministers to parents who have lost children or babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit named for her infant son whom she lost. Together with her husband George, their family foundation focuses on Health and Education. Carol is a graduate of Harris Teacher’s College and Southern Seminary in Louisville, Kentucky.

The Tiny Miracles Foundation assists over 1,200 local families per year throughout Fairfield County through programs at our five partner hospitals: Stamford, Norwalk, Bridgeport, Danbury, and most recently, St. Vincent’s Medical Center and services to the community at large. Support provided by TTMF volunteers who have personally experienced the premature birth of a baby, the complications that arise, the challenges families face, and in sad cases, the loss of a precious tiny miracle, is invaluable to these families.

TTMF looks forward to its thirteenth year supporting preemies and their families in Fairfield County. To learn more about The Tiny Miracles Foundation and their support programs, please go to www.ttmf.org or call the office at 203-202-9714.