Girls basketball: St. Joseph defeats Westhill High

St. Joseph’s girls basketball team won a 63-46 road decision over Westhill High on Tuesday.

The Cadets improved to 4-10 overall, They are 3-8 in the FCIAC.

Emma Elrod scored 17 points with 10 rebounds and three blocked shots.

Tessie Hynes scored 16 points.

Kathryn Zito had eight points, six assists and three steals.

Veronica Lubas had six points, six rebounds and four assists.

Sam Johns-Folke scored 12 points for Westhill (1-11, 1-8 FCIAC).

St Joseph

Veronica Lubas 2 2-2 6 Elizabeth Adzima 0 0-0 0 Kathryn Zito 1 6-12 8 Kaitlin Capobianco 2 0-0 4 Tessie Hynes 6 2-3 16 Sarah Johnson 3 0-0 6 McKenna Hedman 0 0-0 0 Rahmia Johnston 1 3-5 5 Becca Kery 0 0-0 0 Allison Krekoska 1 0-0 2 Maddie Johnson 0 1-2 1 Emma Elrod 8 1-3 17

Totals – 23 15-27 63

Westhill

Arianna Diaz 0 0-0 0 Maddy Bautista 4 0-0 8 Peyton Hacket 4 1-5 9 Meagan Lavelle 0 1-2 1 Sam Johns-Folke 5 2-3 12 Tamar Belette 1 0-0 2 Grace Hansen 2 0-6 4 Grace Tufano 0 0-1 0 Davina Brown 2 0-0 4 Candee Kollar 1 0-0 2 Caroline Kollar 1 1-2 4

Totals – 20 5-18 46

St. Joseph – 15 17 17 14 – 63

Westhill – 11 17 10 8 – 46

3 pt: St Joseph – Tessie Hynes – 2; Westhill – Caroline Kollar – 1