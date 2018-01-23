Trumbull Times

Boys basketball: Westhill Vikings edge St. Joseph Cadets

January 23, 2018

Westhill High defeated St. Joseph, 60-56, in an FCIAC boys basketball game in Trumbull on Tuesday.

Sam Lambino knocked down seven 3-pointers and scored 29 points for the Vikings (2-10).

Steve Paolini scored 23 points and had six rebounds and four steals for the Cadets (0-11).

Gavin Greene had 15 points and drew two charging calls.

Ace Luzietti had four steals. Paul Fabbri had two assists.

Westhill

Sam Lambino 9 4-4 29, Jack Schlachtenhaufer 0 0-0 0, Eli Stockman 1 0-0 2, Wyklen Turrene 3 2-3 8, Gabe Yagouben 2 3-4 9, Ian McCullen 1 1-2 4, EJ Trotman 1 0-0 2, Brian Martin 0 2-2 2.  Totals:  19 12-15 60

St. Joseph

Dan Tobin 2 2-2 7, Paul Fabbri 3 0-0 7, Gavin Greene 6 2-3 15, Will Diamantis 0 2-2 2, Steve Paolini 9 4-8 23, Ace Luzietti 0 0-0 0, Brendan Kade 0 2-2 2, Ian Argento 0 0-0 0, Brian Dineen 0 0-0 0, Bobby Sullivan 0 0-0 0, Tyler Dubose 0 0-0 0

Totals:  20 12-17 56

Westhill —     11 14 18 17 – 60

St. Joseph — 14 10 14 18   56

3-pointers:  W-Lambino 7, Yagouben 2, McCullen; SJ-Tobin, Fabbri, Greene, Paolini

