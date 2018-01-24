Trumbull Times

Trumbull Community Television schedule — Jan. 25-31, 2018

You can watch Trumbull Community Television on Charter channel 194 and Frontier channel 99. Schedule subject to change. Updated schedule and shows on-demand are available on trumbullps.tv.

Thursday-Wednesday, Jan. 25-31, 2018

12 a.m. — Girls Varsity Ice Hockey: THS vs. Stamford High

1 a.m. — Boys Swimming: THS vs. Greenwich

2 a.m. — Trumbull High School 8th grade Parent Information Session

3:16 a.m. — Govt: Board of Education Jan. 17 Special meeting

5:10 a.m. — Govt: Board of Finance Jan. 17 meeting

6:35 a.m. — Govt: Planning and Zoning Jan. 17 meeting

10:30 a.m. — Trumbull High School 8th grade Parent Information Session

11:46 a.m. — Girls Varsity Ice Hockey: THS vs. Stamford High

12:45 p.m. — Boys Swimming: THS vs. Greenwich

1:45 p.m. — Girls Varsity Basketball: THS vs. New Canaan High

3 p.m. — Boys Varsity Ice Hockey: THS vs. Fairfield

4:30 p.m. — Trumbull High School 8th grade Parent Information Session

6 p.m. — Govt: Trumbull Housing Authority Jan. 22 meeting

8 p.m. — Govt: Board of Education Jan. 23 meeting

10 p.m. — Govt: Water Pollution Control Authority Jan. 24 meeting

