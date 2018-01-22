Litter of 9-week-old bunny rabbits available for adoption

Baby rabbits

The Trumbull Animal Shelter, 324 Church Hill Road, has a litter of 9-week-old baby rabbits. These bunnies are all long haired Lion Head mixes and will likely stay about dwarf size. Come visit the bunnies and the cats and dogs available for adoption, or call 203-452-5088 for more information.

Seeking donations

The Trumbull Animal Shelter is always in need of the following items: Canned cat food, clay cat litter, large rawhide, Kong or Nylabones for larger breed dogs. They can be dropped off at the Trumbull Animal Shelter.