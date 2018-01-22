Consumer Protection warns public about super bowl ticket scams

After yesterday’s victory, New England fans may be considering taking that last minute trip to be a part of Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Feb. 4. Last minute ticket and travel sales for major sporting events are a huge opportunity for scammers to take advantage of fans.

“Seeing a team we support do well is such a fun thing for families to be a part of,” said Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull, “Unfortunately, scammers see that excitement as an opportunity to get you to act fast without thinking, and purchase tickets or travel packages that are misrepresented, or not real at all.”

If you plan on trying to make the last minute trip to the Super Bowl, make sure you’ve done your research and read everything carefully before you commit to a purchase.

If you are looking at an offer from a ticket reseller, know that reputable resellers should:

Offer guarantees that the tickets they sell are authentic.

Ensure that they will deliver the correct tickets in time for the event.

Have clear refund policies for cancelled or rescheduled events.

Tell you the location of your seats, when the tickets will be available for pick up, or when they will ship.

Watch out for online classified ads offering tickets for sale. Instead of getting what you’re looking for, you may:

Get counterfeit tickets or tickets that are not valid.

Not receive your tickets or receive your tickets too late to attend the game.

Receive tickets for a different venue or for a different section of the stadium than what you purchased. There are a lot of fan experience events surrounding the Super Bowl, don’t mistake these for actual game tickets.

To avoid falling victim to a scam:

Pay by credit card. If there’s a problem, you have the right to dispute charges and temporarily withhold payment while your dispute is investigated. You also will have a record of your purchase.

Never wire money to buy tickets. If something goes wrong with the transaction, you’ll have no way to get your money back.

Research the seller’s reputation. Read reviews, and do a search using the seller’s name or website with terms like “reviews,” “scam” or “complaint.”

Steer clear of travel packages offering “guaranteed” tickets. Travel websites may use logos and trademarks to make them look legitimate or even claim they are an official National Football League partner.

If consumers feel they’ve been a victim of a scam and are unable to resolve the issue with the company or seller, complaints may be filed by filling out this form and emailing it to [email protected]