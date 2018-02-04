Trumbull Library announces Non-Fiction Book Group titles

The Trumbull Library Non-Fiction Book Group has announced its book selections for the upcoming winter/spring. The group meets on the first Wednesday of each month in the main branch of the Trumbull Library on 33 Quality S., from noon-1 p.m. Participants are encouraged to bring a brown bag lunch.

The monthly book discussion is facilitated by Trumbull resident Joan Hammill from a pre-selected non-fiction title chosen by group members. The book group is open to the public and participants are welcome to attend one or all of the scheduled discussions.

Registration is requested on the library’s website: trumbullct-library.org or by calling 203-452- 5197. Contact the library to check on availability of the titles chosen.

The titles chosen for February through June are as follows:

Feb. 7 — Art of Rivalry, by Sebastian Smee

March 7 — The Wars of the Roosevelts, by William Mann

April 4 — Hillbilly Elegy, by J. Vance

May 2 — On the Move, by Oliver Sacks

June 6 — Option B, by Sheryl Sandburg and Adam Grant