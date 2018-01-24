Upcoming events at the Trumbull libraries

Main Library

Beer Is for Everyone — By Em Sauter. Special off-site author event. Ages 21+. Thursday, Jan. 25, 6:30-8 p.m. Author Em Sauter leads an educational and humorous introduction to her book and the illustrated world she has created. She also shows how beer really is for everyone. Participants will receive a special gift along with one Two Roads beer. Details online. Held at Two Roads Brewing Co., 1700 Stratford Ave., Stratford. Free. Register.

The Power of Google Docs — Saturday, Jan. 27, 2-3:30 p.m. Learn how to use this Google word processing product and its advantages over Microsoft Word. Discover how to work together on projects, reports, storing on Google Drive and more. Led by Jamie Sherry, a Google Certified Level 2 Educator. Free. Register.

Digital downloading free, with Hoopla and Zinio — Wednesday, Jan. 31, 10-11:30 a.m. Hear about Hoopla for downloading or live streaming; and also the Zinio system for magazines. Library staff member Mary Rogers will demonstrate how easy it is to search these systems and download to your device. Trumbull residents. Register. Bring your device and we’ll help.

Fairchild Nichols Branch

Robert the Guitar Guy — Birth-8. Saturday, Jan. 27, 11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Come sing, jump, and clap to nursery rhymes and favorite movie songs with Robert. Trumbull residents. Drop in.

Ukulele Kids — Grades 6 and up. Starting Jan. 27, 12:30-1:15 p.m. Learn to play the ukulele, a really fun, kid-sized, stringed, guitar cousin. Intro course, consisting of eight lessons, weekly into March. Ukuleles provided. Free. Register once for all.

Butterflies storytime — Ages 1-2 1/2 years. Monday, Jan. 29, 11-11:30 a.m. Children will enjoy this fun morning storytime with music and puppets. Drop in.

Tweens: Be an artist for a day — Ages 9-12. Monday, Jan. 29, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Make and take home an acrylic painting in one session. Refreshments after the class. Free. Register.

Turn It UP — All ages. Tuesday, Jan. 30, 10:30-11 a.m. Join this fun and entirely interactive music program that gets kids up and moving. Drop in. Free.

Eclipse eve party — All ages. Tuesday, Jan. 30, 3:30-4:45 p.m. Come and join us to celebrate the Super Blue Moon Eclipse. We will have moon crafts, moon facts and moon snacks. Drop in. Fairchild eclipse eve party Ozobot activities. Ages 8 and Up.

Tuesday, Jan. 30, 3:30-4:45 p.m. Creators’ Corner will be open on the afternoon of the eclipse eve party for lunar-related Ozobot activities: the Ozobots will explore the moon, and then you can watch demos of 3D modeling and 3D printing. Drop in.

Storytime for 2’s and 3’s — Wednesday, Jan 31, 10:30-11 a.m. We will have a little bit of music and dancing, a lot of stories and a show-stopping craft. Drop in.

Creators’ Corner 3D printer — Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Learn about the 3D printer by observing a demo, or trying it out for yourself in a guided hands-on learning experience. Drop in.

Drop-in knitting — Wednesday, Jan. 31, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Spend an hour working on a new or current knitting project in the Community Room. An experienced knitter will be available to answer questions and/or lend some help. Free.

Art explorers — Ages 3-5. Thursday, Feb. 1, 10:30-11 a.m. Welcome, art explorers. In this art class, you’ll get to make wonderful projects that you can take home. Register.

Salsa kids — Spanish-themed storytime. Ages 2 and up. Thursday, Feb. 1, 11:30 a.m.-noon. Listen to a story in Spanish and learn to dance to different Latin rhythms. Drop in.

