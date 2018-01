Trumbull Little League registration is under way for players ages 5 to 12.

Please visit trumbulllittleleague.com for more details.

TLL will be holding in-person registration sessions this Tuesday, Jan. 23, from 6 to 9 p.m. and again on Saturday, Jan. 27, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Both sessions will take place at the Helen Plumb Building at 571 Church Hill Road.