Jillian Rice from Trumbull won three individual events when the Bryant University women’s swimming and diving team started 2018 with a 185-115 win over Rider on Saturday afternoon in Cambridge (Mass.).

Rice won the 50 freestyle (24.40), 100 freestyle (53.30) and 200 freestyle (1:54.73), as well as anchored the winning 400 free relay team (3:39.74).

Rice’s three individual wins give her a team-high 19 on the season.