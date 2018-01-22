Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday bowling

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday League bowling on Jan. 19 saw Team 3 (Lou Rybar, Dave Martini, Bob Beck, Ron Fitzsimons) increase its first place lead to 7.5 points over Team 9 (Mike Critser, Sam Caiola, Bob Gregory, Angelo Cordone).

Rich Schwam bowled the high scratch single game of 258 and the high three game series of 667.

Gerry Cordone bowled the high single game with handicap of 274.

Ken Kanyuck bowled the three game high series with handicap of 767.

The individual high average bowler is Rich Schwam at 211.96.

George Chiodo at 210.14.