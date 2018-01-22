Trumbull Times

Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday bowling

By Trumbull Times on January 22, 2018 in Recreational Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday League bowling on Jan. 19 saw Team 3 (Lou Rybar, Dave Martini, Bob Beck, Ron Fitzsimons) increase its first place lead to 7.5 points over Team 9 (Mike Critser, Sam Caiola, Bob Gregory, Angelo Cordone).

Rich Schwam bowled the high scratch single game of 258 and the high three game series of 667.

Gerry Cordone bowled the high single game with handicap of 274.

Ken Kanyuck bowled the three game high series with handicap of 767.

The individual high average bowler is Rich Schwam at 211.96.

George Chiodo at 210.14.

Related posts:

  1. Senior Men’s Club: Gabrielle leads way in Friday League
  2. Rich Schwam leads way in Friday League bowling
  3. Senior Men’s Club Friday League bowling update
  4. Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday bowling

Tags: ,

Previous Post Tashua Knolls Senior Men's Club Tuesday bowling Next Post College swimming: Trumbull's Jillian Rice leads Bryant to victory
About author
Trumbull Times

Trumbull Times


By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Trumbull Times

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Trumbull Times, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress