Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday bowling

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Tuesday League bowling on Jan. 16 at the Nutmeg Lanes had Team 4 (Hugh Norton, Charles Fereira, Tom Frazer, Mike Bartolotta) take over first place by 12 points from Team 14 (Jim Curtin, Jim Menge, Greg Babash, John Verdeschi).

Greg Babash bowled the high scratch single game of 258 and the high-single game with handicap of 295.

Guy Favreau bowled the high three-game series of 736 (a new season high) and the three-game series with handicap of 787.

The individual high average bowler is John Verdeschi at 206.20.

Guy Favreau is at 203.63 and Angelo Cordone is at 201.80.

John Verdeschi, Ron Fitzsimons and Ralph Keese are tied for the high individual match point with 74 points.